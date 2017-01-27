|
Politico
|
Anti-abortion marchers to celebrate a new era under Trump
Politico
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected in Washington Friday for an anti-abortion march that’s shaping up as a triumphant affair under President Donald Trump — despite his ambitious projection of crowds as large as 600,000. The March for Life, …
The March for Life Prepares for Its Victory LapDaily Beast
DC’s March for Life to highlight gains by abortion opponentsWashington Times
County residents head to March for Life with new pro-life hopeRepublican & Herald
Huffington Post –Kansas City Star
all 300 news articles »
Home » International News » Anti-abortion marchers to celebrate a new era under Trump – Politico