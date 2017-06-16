|
Washington Post
|
Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market in deal valued at $13.7 billion
Washington Post
Amazon.com, the online retail giant, made a major move into the brick-and-mortar world Friday, announcing that it would buy Whole Foods Market in a deal valued at $13.7 billion. Amazon has recently begun experimenting with bookstores and a small …
Amazon is gobbling Whole Foods for $13.7 billionTechCrunch
Amazon is buying Whole Foods Market in $13.7-billion dealLos Angeles Times
Why Amazon Is Buying Whole FoodsForbes
Bloomberg –CNBC –ABC News –Slate Magazine (blog)
all 551 news articles »
Home » International News » Amazon to buy Whole Foods Market in deal valued at $13.7 billion – Washington Post