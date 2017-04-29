|
Washington Post
|
After a tumultuous start, Trump hopes for a smoother agenda on jobs and taxes
Washington Post
After 100 days full of fits and starts, President Trump is barreling into the second phase of his presidency focused on attempting to secure big victories that have eluded him on the economic pillars of his agenda. With an eye toward keeping his core …
How Trump Has Reshaped the Presidency, and How It’s Changed Him, TooNew York Times
Trump floods the zone for 100-day anniversaryThe Hill
Trump’s mad dash to 100 daysPolitico
CNN –Huffington Post –Los Angeles Times –Fox News
all 1,827 news articles »
Home » International News » After a tumultuous start, Trump hopes for a smoother agenda on jobs and taxes – Washington Post