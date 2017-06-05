A Caribbean Immigrant Is Facing Jail Time For Threatening To Kill A US Immigration Officer

Oniel Christopher Russell was indicated in the Middle District Court of Florida and is facing 18 months in jail and deportation.

By NAN Contributor

News Americas, ORLANDO, FL, Tues. June 6, 2017: A 39-year-old undocumented Caribbean national is facing 18-months in jail and subsequent deportation after being indicted for threatening to kill an employee of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Jamaican national Oniel Christopher Russell, aka OG, has been indicted on multiple felony charges for assault on a federal official as well as being “an illegal alien” in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents, Russell, threatened to kill an employee of the US CIS by phone in October 2016 after posting a video of himself called “cop killer” on YouTube.

Russell had previously been found in possession of a Ruger firearm by deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in August 2013. It is a felony for a foreign national living in the country without legal papers to possess a firearm.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents subsequently executed an administrative arrest warrant for Russell on immigration charges on April 25th, during which the Jamaican resisted arrest in an attempt to flee by dragging a deportation officer into a wall who was attempting to handcuff him. Russell was eventually taken into custody.

He was indicted in the Middle District Court of Florida on May 24th. If convicted on all counts, Russell faces a maximum penalty of 18 years in federal prison and will be placed into deportation proceedings following his prison term.