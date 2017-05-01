|
Washington Post
|
‘A beer in one hand, a gun in the other’: Man kills 1, injures 7 at San Diego apartment pool
Washington Post
A gunman opened fire at an apartment complex swimming pool in San Diego on Sunday evening, killing one person and injuring seven others before being fatally shot by officers, police said. The gunman, identified as Peter Selis, was pronounced dead at …
