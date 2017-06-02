5 Ways You Can Join The 2017 Caribbean Week In New York Celebration

A Caribbean chef shows off his cuisine at the past Caribbean Week event.

By NAN Lifestyle Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 2, 2017: Caribbean Week In New York 2017, which has become an annual 44th year tradition, kicks off officially tomorrow June 3rd in the Big Apple. Here are five ways you can be part of this event, largely for free:

1: Celebrate With The Food

You can taste some of the mouth-watering gastronomic delights from renowned Caribbean chefs from world-class resorts and restaurants this weekend for free. It’s all happening at Bloomingdales at 59th Street and Williams-Sonoma, Columbus Circle in New York City. Caribbean Celebrity Chefs will demonstrate their mastery in preparing authentic Caribbean dishes at these locations on June 3rd, 4th, 8th and 10th. Tomorrow, Saturday, June 3, 2017, Jamaican-born Chef Andre Fowles will be at Bloomingdales 59th Street from 1 – 3 p.m., while on Sunday, June 4th, Bahamas-born Chef Max Hardy will also be at Bloomingdales 59th Street from 1 – 3 p.m. On June 8th, Barbadian-born Chef Damain Leach will be at Williams-Sonoma, Columbus Circle from 6 – 8 p.m. and June 10th, Chef Charles Joseph of the Turks & Caicos Islands will be at Williams- Sonoma, Columbus Circle.

2: Celebrate In Prayer

On June 3, 2017, a public church service is set for St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church, 331 Hawthorne Street, Brooklyn, NY from 11 a.m. Members of the Caribbean Diaspora, the Caribbean Diplomatic corps and Caribbean tourism industry personnel will be in attendance.

3: Share Your View Point

On Monday June 5th, the free Caribbean Diaspora Forum, will be held at Medgar Evers College, 1650 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225, under the theme: Optimizing the Economic Potential of Cultural and Heritage Tourism from 6-9 p.m. Registration is a must here.

Students across the city can also be part of the Student Colloquium on Wednesday June 7, 2017. This is another free event that is open to the public from 5:30 – 8:30 pm at the Grand Ballroom, 2nd Floor 2nd Floor of The Wyndham New York Hotel at 481 8th Avenue but registration is required here.

4: Look Up In The City

You can freely gaze up in wonder as the Empire State Building at 350 Fifth Avenue, will carry the colors on the Caribbean from sunset to 2 a.m. all week. It will be lit from top to bottom as follows: ANTENA – Magenta; HALO – Rubine Red; TOP – Orange; FINS – Green; MIDDLE – Process Blue and BOTTOM – Purple.

5: Taste The Rum

You can get a taste of the region’s rums on Friday June 9, 2017 at the RUM & RHYTHM™ BENEFIT- “The Ultimate Caribbean Epicurean Experience.” The event is set for Capitale, 130 Bowery, NY 10013 from 6:30 – 11 p.m. and tickets are USD 125 as it benefits scholarships for students from the region pursuing tourism related studies. Get tickets here.