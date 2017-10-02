42 guns, loaded high-capacity magazines found in Vegas shooter’s hotel room and Nevada home 42 guns, loaded high-capacity magazines found in Vegas shooter’s hotel room and Nevada home ABC News Las Vegas shooting: Police search for gunman’s motive BBC News This Is What We Know About The Las Vegas Shooter BuzzFeed News The Latest: Officials update number of firearms found Washington Post Las Vegas Strip massacre may affect concert security protocols Las Vegas Review-Journal Full coverage 2017-10-02 admin tweet