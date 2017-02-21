|
CBS News
|
4 US tourists, pilot killed when small plane crashes into Australian shopping mall
CBS News
MELBOURNE, Australia — An Australian pilot and four American tourists on a golfing vacation were killed when a light plane crashed in flames into a shopping mall on Tuesday shortly after taking off in the Australian city of Melbourne, officials said …
4 American tourists and pilot die in Australian plane crashLos Angeles Times
Charter plane crash kills pilot, four Americans on golf vacation in AustraliaNew York Daily News
Five die as light plane crashes into mall in AustraliaReuters
The Sydney Morning Herald –Yahoo News –Newsweek –WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
all 336 news articles »
Home » International News » 4 US tourists, pilot killed when small plane crashes into Australian shopping mall – CBS News