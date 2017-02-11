|
3000 people from the seven countries in travel ban February 4-6
(CNN) Approximately 3,000 people from the seven countries listed in President Donald Trump’s travel ban were allowed to enter the US between February 4 and February 6, according to figures provided Saturday by the Department of Homeland Security.
