3-Week Advance EMS Technicians Refresher Course Wraps up at AUA

The Antigua and Barbuda Emergency Medical Services and the American University of Antigua have continued their fruitful alliance with the staging of a three week Advance EMS Technicians Refresher Course at the University near Jabberwock Beach.

The exercise, which saw the already Advance Technicians going through training in Airway Management, Medical Emergency, Trauma, Pharmacology and O.B Emergencies (Delivery of Babies), started in late May and concluded on June 16th.

Speaking about the exercise, Manager of the Emergency Medicine Training Centre at AUA-Marlon Destin, said that the Educational Institution is proud of the AUA-EMS alliance and pledges to continue providing the training necessary for the EMTs development.

“The American University College of Medicine and the Emergency Medicine Training Centre is pleased to be part of this initiative and we continue to support the pre-hospital care effort and to ensure that the best care and training is provided to the EMT’s so that they can provide that care to the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda”, Destin said.

The Medical Official disclosed that the University is very pleased with what they see on display by the Emergency Technicians.

“It is going exceptionally well, we are pleased with what we see so far and we will continue to monitor the efforts of the Emergency Medical Services and to support them in any way we can”, he added.

Supervisor of Training at the Antigua and Barbuda Emergency Medical Services, Morvin Fiedtkou is anticipating a more vigorous and equipped workforce once the Technicians gets back to base.

Fiedtkou, who is also the PRO at EMS said that with the continued advances in the field of Emergency work, he is expecting that upon completion of the course, his subordinates will be smarter, more competent and better qualified for the call of duty.

“They will be covering everything they did in the advance program, some of the critical skills area, theoretical areas and any changes in the scientific application of what they do and all the updates. Most of them are shift leaders and we are hoping that when they get back to base that will be much more prepared and much more currant in their knowledge base”, Fiedtkou said.

The training was covered in three parts, practical, theoretical and application and among the ten individuals who took part in the process are, Joanna Otto, Calvin Daley, Tundae Bruce, Alysha Mannix, Donna Pier and Shadeek Steven.

Jammon Roberts, T’Mira Mourillion, Ayesha Russel and Auckland Joseph were also part of the classes.

EMS Director, Shawn Greenidge expressed his deep appreciation for the University’s continued support to the Emergency Department, which he believes go beyond the call of duty.