|
CBSSports.com
|
2017 NBA Mock Draft: After winning top pick, Celtics go with Duke’s Jayson Tatum
CBSSports.com
Boston won the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday and with its No. 1 pick, I have the Boston Celtics taking Duke Blue Devils ‘s Jayson Tatum in this mock draft. I know what you’re thinking. Why not slot Markelle Fultz or Lonzo Ball , which conventional …
2017 NBA Draft Lottery: The Instant Mock DraftSports Illustrated
No NBA draft lottery luck for Magic, HeatFOXSports.com
Lonzo Ball to the Lakers is going to happen nowSB Nation
New York Post –Washington Post –USA TODAY –Yahoo Sports
all 854 news articles »
Home » International News » 2017 NBA Mock Draft: After winning top pick, Celtics go with Duke’s Jayson Tatum – CBSSports.com