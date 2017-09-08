20 Photos That Show Just How Bad Hurricane Irma Really Is
The Hotel Mercure in Marigot, Saint Martin, is left in ruins following an impact from Hurricane Irma.
Damaged books and debris is sprawled throughout the streets of Marigot, Saint Martin.
People pick up debris as Hurricane Irma howls past in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday.
Smoke rises from a fire amid debris and damaged buildings in Marigot, near the Bay of Nettle, on the French island of Saint Martin on Wednesday.
Cars are left piled on top of one another at the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, Saint Martin.
A car is left turned onto its side from hurricane winds in Marigot, Saint Martin, on Wednesday.
Broken palm trees on the beach of the Hotel Mercure in Marigot, Saint Martin.
A school in Barbuda
Waves crash against a seawall as Hurricane Irma slams Fajardo, Puerto Rico, on Wednesday.
A rescue team from the local emergency management agency inspects flooded areas after the passing of Hurricane Irma on Wednesday in Fajardo, Puerto Rico
An aerial photograph taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on Wednesday, shows the damage of Hurricane Irma on the Princess Juliana International Airport and Simpson Bay Beach on the Dutch Caribbean territory of Sint Maarten.
An aerial photograph taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on Wednesday shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg on the Dutch Caribbean territory of Sint Maarten.
An aerial photograph taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on Wednesday shows the damage of Hurricane Irma on the Dutch Caribbean island of Sint Maarten.
An aerial photograph taken and released by the Dutch department of Defense on Wednesday shows the damage of Hurricane Irma in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten.
People inspect the damage in Marigot, Saint-Martin.
Wind swept cars are piled on top of one another in Marigot, Saint Martin, after the passage of Hurricane Irma.
A damaged home in Marigot, Saint Martin, is left filled with sand after the passage of Hurricane Irma.
A damaged home in Barubda after the passage of Hurricane Irma.