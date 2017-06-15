16 Caribbean Born Players In Major League Soccer You Should Know

Warren Creavalle of the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer, was born in Guyana.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. June 16, 2017: As we continue our celebration of National Caribbean American Heritage Month and the contribution of Caribbean immigrants to the fabric of the American society, we spotlight on 16 Caribbean soccer players who are currently part of Major League Soccer teams nationally. They are:

Warren Creavalle

Warren Creavalle, 26, was born in Guyana and currently plays for the Philadelphia Union of Major League Soccer. He mainly plays as a defensive midfielder, central midfielder or rightback. Creavalle was selected by the Houston Dynamo with the 37th pick in the second round of the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. He was traded to Toronto FC on July 23, 2014 for the number one allocation spot to acquire DeMarcus Beasley. On August 7, 2015, Creavalle was traded from Toronto FC to Philadelphia Union for a 2016 MLS SuperDraft 2nd round pick.

Creavalle also represents Guyana in international tourneys.

Derrick Burckley Etienne Jr.

Derrick Burckley Etienne Jr., 20, was born is a Haitian footballer who currently plays for the New York Red Bulls and the Haiti national team. Etienne is the son of former Haitian International and Long Island Rough Riders forward Derrick Etienne. On March 28, 2015, Etienne made his professional debut for USL affiliate club New York Red Bulls II. On December 21, 2015, Etienne signed a Homegrown Contract with the New York Red Bulls, forgoing his remaining NCAA eligibility. Etienne was loaned back to Red Bulls II in 2016 for their home opener on March 26. On May 28, 2017, Etienne scored his first goal of the season for New York Red Bulls II, scoring the game winner on a free kick in a 2-1 victory over Charleston Battery. Etienne has represented Haiti at various youth levels. On November 9th, 2016, he made his first senior team appearance for Haiti, coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 loss to French Guiana in the third round of 2017 Caribbean Cup qualification. He scored his first international goal on January 8th, 2017 against Trinidad and Tobago in the 2017 Caribbean Cup qualification fifth place playoff.

Andre Jason Blake

Andre Jason Blake, 26, is a Jamaican international footballer who plays professionally for the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, as a goalkeeper.

Blake spent three years playing college soccer at UConn, before signing a Generation Adidas contract with Major League Soccer. Blake was selected by Philadelphia Union first overall in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft. One of his most notable performances was on September 26, 2015, playing against New England Revolution, where Blake set a Union team record for saves in a match with 10 stops to preserve a 1-1 draw. During the 2016 season, Blake cemented himself as the clear starting goalkeeper for the Union. In July 2016, he was included in the roster for the 2016 MLS All-Star Game. Blake made his Jamaica senior national team starting debut on March 2, 2014 versus Barbados, a 2–0 win. He earned his first medal for Jamaica later that year, winning the 2014 Caribbean Cup and earning the Golden Gloves award in the process.

Oniel David Fisher

Oniel David Fisher, 25, is a Jamaican footballer who currently plays for Seattle Sounders FC in Major League Soccer. On January 15, 2015, Fisher was selected in the second round (40th overall) in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by Seattle Sounders FC and signed a professional contract with the club two months later. On March 21, he made his professional debut for USL affiliate club Seattle Sounders FC 2 in a 4–2 victory over defending USL champion Sacramento Republic FC. He made his MLS debut the following week in a goalless draw away to FC Dallas.

Darren Dimitri Mattocks

Darren Dimitri Mattocks, 26, is a Jamaican professional footballer who plays for the Portland Timbers in Major League Soccer. Mattocks was selected by Vancouver Whitecaps FC with the second overall pick in the 2012 MLS SuperDraft. Mattocks was traded in March 2016 to Portland Timbers in exchange for targeted allocation money and general allocation money. He made his international debut for Jamaica in 2012, coming on in the 55th minute in a 2–0 win over El Salvador. In 2015, Mattocks was included in Jamaica’s squads for the Copa América and CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments. On 22 July 2015, Mattocks scored the opening goal in the 2–1 semi-final victory over the United States in Atlanta, Georgia, as the Reggae Boyz qualified for their first ever Gold Cup final. He also scored in the 3–1 defeat to Mexico in the final in Philadelphia.

Demar Constantine Phillips

Demar Constantine Phillips, 33, is a Jamaican footballer who plays as a left wingback for Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer. Phillips signed with Real Salt Lake of Major League Soccer in January 2015. He was released following the 2015 season. In January 2016, RSL re-signed Phillips for the 2016 season. Phillips has appeared for the Jamaica national football team a total of 62 times scoring twelve goals. On 6 June 2011, Phillips scored the third goal in a 4–0 win. On 10 June 2011, Phillips scored a brace in a 2–0 win over Guatemala, being named man of the match.

Osvaldo Alonso Moreno

Osvaldo Alonso Moreno, is a Cuban-born footballer who currently plays for the Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer. He has earned the nickname “Honey Badger” from fans for his fearless, aggressive playing style.

Alonso began his career with Pinar del Río in his homeland, after which he defected to the United States in June 2007. He opted to sign with Charleston Battery on the theory he would get more playing time on a USL First Division team. He was signed by the Seattle Sounders FC in 2008 where he quickly became a regular starter at defensive midfield. Alonso passed 20,000 minutes played for Seattle on April 14, 2017, becoming the first to do so at the MLS level in team history, and the 10th in league history to do so while playing for one team.

Alvas Elvis Powell

Alvas Elvis Powell, 22, is a Jamaican international footballer who plays for Portland Timbers as a defender. Powell began his career with Portmore United; and made his senior debut after January 2012. In 2013, Powell went out on loan to Portland Timbers in the MLS, which was extended through December 2014. On August 30th, 2014 he scored his first goal for the Timbers in a 3-0 win against the Vancouver Whitecaps. He made his senior international debut with Jamaica in 2012. He previously played at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup and helped the Reggae Boyz to capture the 2014 CFU Caribbean Football Unions (men’s) Title beating Trinidad and Tobago in Penalties.

Jermaine Omar Taylor

Jermaine Omar Taylor, 32, is a Jamaican footballer who currently plays for Minnesota United FC in Major League Soccer. Born in Portland, Jamaica, Taylor started his senior career as a first team regular by the age of 19. While at Harbour View, Taylor won the CFU Club Championship and the National Premier League. In 2009, Taylor moved to Portland to play along with his brother Ricardo Taylor for St. George’s SC. In February 2011 it was reported that Taylor would be joining Houston Dynamo in Major League Soccer with the American club paying a transfer fee to St. George’s SC. The American club had scouted Taylor during the 2010 Digicel Caribbean Cup. Taylor signed with Houston on 16 February 2011. After the 2015 MLS season the Houston Dynamo did not pick up Taylor’s option, making him eligible for the 2015 MLS Re-Entry Draft. In the second stage he was selected by the Portland Timbers with the 20th pick. On January 22, 2016, Taylor signed with the Portland Timbers. On January 24, 2017, Minnesota United FC signed Taylor as the team began its first season in Major League Soccer. Taylor has been capped at U-17, U-20, U-23 and national level for Jamaica. He made his debut for the senior side in 2004 and has been a regular since.

Je-Vaughn Tidley Watson

Je-Vaughn Tidley Watson, 33, is a Jamaican footballer who plays for New England Revolution in Major League Soccer. During the 2011 pre-season Watson signed with Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and made his Dynamo debut on 23 April 2011 in a 1-1 tie with Chicago Fire. Watson was traded to FC Dallas on February 19, 2013 in exchange for a second-round 2015 MLS SuperDraft pick. His contract was terminated on 18 February 2016. On 4 March 2016, it was announced that Je-Vaughn had resigned with Dallas and then been traded to New England Revolution for a third-round pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Watson made his international debut for the Jamaica national football team on 26 July 2008 in a friendly against El Salvador, and has since gone on to make 13 appearances for the Reggae Boyz. He played in Jamaica’s 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Honduras.

Jordy José Delem

Jordy José Delem, 24, is a Martinique-born footballer who currently plays for Seattle Sounders FC in the Major League Soccer. On April 29, 2016, he signed with USL club Seattle Sounders FC 2 and He made his debut for the club two days later in a 1–1 draw against Oklahoma City Energy. After making 19 appearance for Sounders 2, Delem signed a first team contract with Seattle Sounders FC on March 2, 2017. He represented the Martinique national team at the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Joevin Martin Jones

Joevin Martin Jones, 25, is a Trinidadian professional footballer who plays as a left back for MLS club Seattle Sounders FC. He also represents the Trinidad and Tobago national team primarily playing as a left-wing back. On 3 December 2014, Jones signed with Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire on a one-year contract. On 14 January 2016, Jones was traded from the Chicago Fire to Seattle Sounders FC. Two weeks later, he scored his second goals for the club with a stoppage-time goal in a win over Kitsap Pumas during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Jones has represented Trinidad and Tobago on various levels of international competition, having been capped for the under-20,[32] under-23 Olympic team, and the Trinidad and Tobago national teams.

Kenwyne Joel Jones

Kenwyne Joel Jones, 32, is a Trinidadian professional footballer who plays as a striker for MLS’s Atlanta United and for the Trinidad and Tobago national team, which he captains. He currently plays as a striker for MLS’s Atlanta United and for the Trinidad and Tobago national team, which he captains. Jones has been capped at under-18, under-20, under-23 olympic team and the Trinidad and Tobago national team.

Kevin Molino

Kevin Molino, 26, is a Trinidadian footballer who currently plays as a midfielder for Minnesota United FC in Major League Soccer. He began playing for Orlando City in 2014 but on January 26, 2017 it was announced that Molina would rejoin former coach Adrian Heath at Minnesota United FC after Minnesota paid Orlando City $650,000 for the player. The transfer fee paid was reportedly tied for the largest exchange in league history. Molino has represented Trinidad and Tobago at international level. He was named in Trinidad’s 2010 Caribbean Championship squad, and made his international debut versus Guyana on 4 November 2010.

Mekeil Andy Williams

Mekeil Andy Williams, 26, is a Trinidadian international footballer who plays for the Colorado Rapids in Major League Soccer, as a defender. Williams signed for Major League Soccer side Colorado Rapids on 4 February 2016. He made his senior international debut for Trinidad and Tobago in 2012, scoring on his debut.

Atiba Harris

Atiba Harris, 32, is a Kittitian professional footballer who currently plays as a defender or midfielder for FC Dallas in Major League Soccer. In 2006, he became the first St. Kitts player to sign with Major League Soccer. He signed with Salt Lake and scored four goals and recorded one assist in 12 starts. In December 2007, Harris was traded to Chivas USA for a third-round pick in the 2008 SuperDraft. After a season and a half with Chivas USA, the Goats traded Harris in July 2009 to FC Dallas in exchange for Marcelo Saragosa. He was selected by the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2011 MLS Expansion Draft before being traded to Colorado Rapids in December 2012 in exchange for an international roster spot. After one season in Colorado Harris was traded to San Jose Earthquakes in January 2014 in exchange for Marvin Chávez. Harris stayed one season in San Jose before entering the 2014 MLS Re-Entry Draft in December 2014. He was selected in stage two of the draft by FC Dallas. During his second stint in Dallas, head coach Óscar Pareja mostly used Harris as a right fullback.

Harris has played for the Saint Kitts and Nevis national team since 2003 and now serves as team captain. He played in five of St. Kitts’ 2006 FIFA World Cup qualifying games, and in its 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifying game against Belize on February 6, 2008.