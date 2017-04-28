|
Washington Post
|
100 days of jokes: Late-night comedy’s best material during the Trump presidency
Washington Post
This was supposed to be a really weird time for late-night comedians. In the run-up to Inauguration Day, there was plenty of hand-wringing and anticipation about how the hosts would tackle the news of the day after such a political upset, with Donald …
In 100 Days, Donald Trump Hasn’t Done Much Except Show Off His SignatureHuffington Post
Why the polls are wrong about Trump. Again.The Hill (blog)
Donald Trump sounds like he really misses not being presidentCNN
NBCNews.com –Salon –New York Times –Breitbart News
all 1,854 news articles »
Home » International News » 100 days of jokes: Late-night comedy’s best material during the Trump presidency – Washington Post