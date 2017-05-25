10 Caribbean Countries With The Most US Visa Overstays

This man sends a clear message at an immigration court building during a rally, to show solidarity with the countless individuals affected by deportation, in New York City. (Photo credit: KENA BETANCUR/AF/Getty Images)

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, WASHINGTON, D.C, Fri. May 29, 2017: Is the Trump administration now set to target visa overstays – those living in the US without legal residency based on simply staying on, on an expired visitor’s, business or student visa? The Department of Homeland Security has just released a “Fiscal Year 2016 Entry/Exit Overstay Report,” which shows country-by-country overstay rates for all air and sea non-immigrants. So which Caribbean country had the most overstays last year, adding to the country’s undocumented population? Here’s the News Americas Now Top 10:

1: Dominican Republic

Leading the top ten list of visa overstays for Fiscal year 2016 alone is the Dominican Republic. The DHS data shows there were 9,653 nationals from the DR who stayed on in the US after their visa expired in just one year.

2: Jamaica

Coming in at second is Jamaica. The DHS report shows there were 9,621 overstays by Jamaicans with visitor’s, business or student visas in 2016.

3: Haiti

In the third spot is Haiti, with the report showing 5,669 visa overstays in Fiscal Year 2016 alone.

4: The Bahamas

Fourth on the top 10 list is The Bahamas, with DHS data showing 4,220 Bahamians stayed on in the US after their visa expired in 2016.

5: Guyana

Fifth on the list of most visa overstays in 2016 is Guyana with 1,924 nationals staying on last year alone.

6: Barbados

In the sixth spot on our top ten list is Barbados. DHS data shows 1,695 Bajans overstayed their visas in 2016 alone.

7: Trinidad & Tobago

Taking the seventh spot is Trinidad & Tobago. The report shows 997 Trinidadians overstayed in 2016.

8: Cuba

In fiscal Year 2016 alone, 906 Cubans overstayed their visas, adding to the US’ undocumented population.

9: St. Vincent & The Grenadines

Coming in at a distant 9th on the list is St. Vincent & The Grenadines, with US data showing 362 nationals overstaying in 2016.

10: Grenada

Rounding out the Top 10 list is Grenada, with 340 overstays in Fiscal Year 2016 alone.