10 Caribbean Countries With The Most Facebook Users

By NAN Business Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 5, 2017: Ten Caribbean nations stand out for the most users of Facebook, according to the latest data from Internet World Stats (IWS). The data shows undoubtedly that more and more nationals from the region are signing on to the social media site. The top 10 nations with the most FB users based on News Americas analysis are:

1: The Dominican Republic

With 4.5 million Facebook subscribers as of June, 2016, the latest data available, the Dominican Republic sits at the top of the list for Caribbean nations with the most users of the social media site. That is a whopping 42.4 percent penetration rate according to IWS.

2: Puerto Rico

Taking the number two spot on our top 10 list is Puerto Rico with 2.1 million Facebook subscribers and a whopping 59 percent penetration rate as of last June.

3: Haiti

The Caribbean nation of Haiti may be poor but 1.3 million of its nationals are Facebook subscribers, ranking it at number three on our top 10 list. But that’s still a drop in the bucket given it’s a 12.7 percent penetration rate.

4: Jamaica

With 1.1 million Facebook subscribers and a penetration rate of 37 percent, Jamaica takes the fourth spot for Caribbean nations with the most FB users, at least as of June 2016.

5: Trinidad & Tobago

Coming in at fifth on our list is the twin-island Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which according to the IWS data, has 700,000 Facebook users and a penetration rate of over 57 percent.

6: Guadeloupe

Taking the sixth spot on our top 10 list is the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, with 220,000 Facebook subscribers and a 47 percent penetration rate.

7: The Bahamas

With 210,000 Facebook subscribers and a penetration rate of over 64 percent, the islands of The Bahamas has the seventh most FB users of any Caribbean nation.

8: Martinique

There are 170,000 Facebook subscribers in the Caribbean island of Martinique. That’s a 43 percent penetration rate and lands the island at 8th on our top 10 ranking.

9: Barbados

In the ninth spot is Barbados, with 160,000 Facebook Subscribers and a 55 percent penetration rate as of June 2016.

10: Saint Lucia

Rounding our top 10 is the Caribbean island of Saint Lucia with 88,000 Facebook users and a 54 percent penetration rate as of June 2016.